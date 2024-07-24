Second Russian-African conference of Valdai Club opens in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM/Tanzania/, July 24. /TASS/. The second Russian-African conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club opened in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

This event is significant for the development of interactions between Moscow and African countries, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club Andrey Bystritsky said at the conference's opening.

"In my opinion, this second Russian-African conference of the Valdai Discussion Club is a very important event for our interaction, for the opportunity to create and build the future—a comfortable future for all of us—a secure future. However, in order to do so, we need to understand what is happening. Our conference, in my opinion, is a way to achieve this understanding and an opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions," the expert noted.

The event will bring together around 40 experts from Russia and East Africa, who will discuss models of Moscow’s cooperation with African nations a year after the Russia-Africa summit took place in Russia’s second largest city, St. Petersburg. The organizers of the conference, titled "Russia - Africa: A strategy for cooperation in a multipolar world," hope that the outcome of the discussion will allow experts to prepare for the third Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in an African country.