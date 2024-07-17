Adversaries want to prevent Russia’s election to OPCW Executive Council — envoy

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s adversaries will do everything to prevent Russia’s election to the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the next two-year period, Russian Permanent Representative to the organization, Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Earlier, the diplomat said that Russia had submitted an application to the OPCW Executive Council for 2025-2027.

"We will do everything possible to be re-elected. Our adversaries, of course, will do everything they can, will exert the utmost effort, in order to prevent our re-election. But I think that it is not going to be so easy for them to do," the envoy said.

In November 2023, Russia came within a hair of being re-elected as a member of the OPCW Executive Council, as Moscow’s candidacy garnered 65 votes, falling one vote short of the required minimum.

The Executive Council consists of 41 OPCW Member States that are elected by the Conference of the States Parties and rotate every two years.