US fostering hatred toward political opponents — Russian MFA after Trump rally shooting

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted after the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump that Washington encourages fostering of hatred toward its political opponents.

"Two months ago, I paid attention to the fact that the US was literally fostering hatred toward political opponents, as well as provided examples of the American tradition of attempts and assassinations of presidents and presidential candidates," she wrote on her Telegram channel citing her post about the history of attempted assassinations of American politicians.

There was a shooting at a rally of Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, the injury was minor - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooter was killed by members of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state. The Associated Press reported that authorities were investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.

The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which was set to open on Monday and was expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, would not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.