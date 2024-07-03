{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia considers Armenia its ally — Deputy PM

Andrey Nastasin said that the West wants to break Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s cooperation with Russia as it invites those countries to the NATO summit

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Moscow continues to consider Yerevan its ally and economic cooperation between the two countries is showing noticeable growth, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"We consider Armenia our ally. We have very important economic relations. Our trade turnover with Armenia reaches $7.3 bln and if you look at the statistics, in January - April it doubled [compared to the same period last year]. The pace is very good, the economy is developing very well," he said, also recalling Armenia’s active participation in the EAEU.

At the same time, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Andrey Nastasin said that the West wants to break Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s cooperation with Russia as it invites those countries to the NATO summit, adding that by forcing its recipes in Caucasus the West leads to new dividing lines appearing in the region.

"Another example of the Americans attempting to extend their destructive influence to all regions of the world. With absolute indulgence of weak-willed satellites in Europe, Washington sets the task of breaking our friends, neighbors from cooperation with Russia," he told a briefing when asked a respective question.

Washington will host NATO’s jubilee summit marking the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949 on July 9-11, 2024. The summit will focus on establishing a new structure for helping Ukraine and building 'a bridge to NATO' for Ukraine. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Israel, Arab countries and partners of NATO in the Indo-Pacific region have been invited to the meeting of NATO members’ heads.

Tags
Foreign policy
Ukraine crisis
Kiev regime violates almost all articles of Ukrainian Constitution — Russian MFA
According to Andrey Nastasyin, "all the provisions that guarantee freedom of political activity, a censorship ban, the free development and use of the Russian language" have been trampled upon in Ukraine
Read more
NATO fails to strike deal on multi-year financial pledge to support Ukraine — DPA
NATO members could not agree on what share each country would contribute to an aid package worth about 40 billion euros
Read more
Ukraine’s irretrievable losses five-times higher than Russia’s, Putin says
According to him, this is the reason behind attempts to carry out an all-out mobilization campaign in Ukraine
Read more
Russia, China maintain cooperation in all fields, including 'sensitive' areas — Kremlin
"We work in numerous task forces and joint commissions, and this work will continue," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia independent from China — Foreign Ministry
"We will, as always, stand on the side of peace and dialogue, maintain communication with all parties, including Russia," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning added
Read more
Putin to hold series of bilateral meetings on SCO summit margins — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Moscow considers the summit in Astana as an "opportunity to organize bilateral contacts with the country leaders who will attend it"
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat discusses escalation in Red Sea with Houthi delegation
The sides exchanged views on the problems of comprehensive settlement of the nine-year-long military-political crisis in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Read more
Beijing criticizes NATO for shifting blame in Ukraine conflict, urges self-reflection
According to Mao Ning, "NATO continues to outright challenge China as it interferes in its domestic affairs, distorting and discrediting China’s domestic and foreign policy and creating a major threat to its interests"
Read more
Kiev shifts rhetoric on negotiations, but not its position on them — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov believes that the decision on the settlement of the conflict is not up to Kiev
Read more
Kremlin refutes media reports of Putin-Trump dialogue on Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov commented on reports by Western media outlets that Donald Trump is purportedly communicating with the Russian leader on the terms of achieving peace in Ukraine
Read more
Cyprus negotiations stalled, no compromise in sight — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya added that the UN Security Council is now seeing that the sides to the conflict are becoming more entrenched in their positions
Read more
Frenchman pleads guilty in Russian military espionage case
The investigative Committee points out that Vinatier is charged with failing to comply with his obligations under Russia’s foreign agent legislation
Read more
Russia, China, Kazakhstan have reached agreement on creation of single digital corridor
The document was signed by Slavtrans-Service JSC, Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. and КTZ Express JSC
Read more
Belarusian defense chief sounds nuclear alarm amid West’s continued 'aggressive' policy
It is noted that "the current military and political situation in the Eastern European region can be described as a crisis, with all the preconditions for switching to conflict mode"
Read more
UK’s attempts to isolate Moscow failed — Russian envoy
According to Andrey Kelin, London’s efforts to isolate Russia are "very detrimental for the UK itself"
Read more
Aide to Iranian leader stressed possibility of changing Tehran’s nuclear doctrine
Kamal Kharrazi noted that "up to now, we have not decided to go further than 60% enrichment"
Read more
Houthis, Islamic Resistance in Iraq deliver missile strikes on Haifa
They used cruise missiles, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said
Read more
218 candidates withdraw ahead of second round of France’s snap parliamentary elections
They did this in favor of stronger candidates in a bid not to let Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally Party win the elections
Read more
Turkey ousts Austria from 2024 UEFA Euro Cup with 2-1 win in Last 16 stage
Turkey is now set to play against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup
Read more
Eight injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant — Rosatom CEO
Most of Energodar was left without electricity and water following the Ukrainian attack, Eduard Senovoz, the mayor of Energodar, where the nuclear facility is located, said
Read more
Russian diplomat blasts Kiev’s reaction to Orban’s peace initiative as smokescreen
After his talks in Kiev on Tuesday, Viktor Orban proposed that Ukraine consider a ceasefire as a step toward starting talks with Russia to settle the armed conflict at a press briefing
Read more
US surveillance drones can be stopped by MiG-31 jets, air defense systems — analyst
Igor Korotchenko said the most effective way to fight such targets is to use long-range surface-to-air missile systems, such as the S-400 or S-300V, which are armed with long-range SAMs, as well as use air-to-air missiles carried by MiG-31s
Read more
Russian forces strike nine Ukrainian Su-27, MiG-29 fighter jets over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Naval aircraft hammer enemy targets during drills in Russia’s westernmost region
The naval aviation pilots are accomplishing combat training objectives both in the daytime and at night and about 50 sorties have been planned, the Baltic Fleet’s press office specified
Read more
Le Pen accuses Macron of preparing 'administrative coup'
The politician expressed hope that this information is nothing more but rumors, but noted that even before the first round of elections, last Wednesday, "many more appointments were made than during usual cabinet meetings"
Read more
US intends to ship air defense missiles to Ukraine via accelerated procedure — Pentagon
The United States will soon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $2.3 billion, which will include anti-tank weapons, air defense interceptor missiles and other weapons
Read more
Ukraine fears harsh debt restructuring terms from West
Alexey Kushch noted that back in 2022 he cautioned that Kiev was losing a "historic window of opportunity" in order to cast off the "debt noose"
Read more
Pentagon's words about strikes on Crimea 'free pass' for Kiev — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov Pentagon's "responsibility has now degenerated into this agency pushing the political leadership of its country towards taking actions that are difficult to predict in terms of what may follow"
Read more
Russian President Putin arrives in Astana for SCO Summit
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the leaders of several international organizations were also invited
Read more
Putin plans to discuss various economic topics with leaders of China and Turkey — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also noted that Russia and China maintain cooperation in all fields, including sensitive areas
Read more
Russia ready to increase energy supplies to Pakistan — Putin
The Russian leader also pointed to the increase of the trade turnover, adding that "prospects are very good there"
Read more
Several Ukrainian pilots finish training on F-16 fighter jets in US — Pentagon
Pentagon Spokesman refused from specifying how many pilots are undergoing training and its timelines
Read more
Retired Ukrainian general says Zelensky could pin his failures on Syrsky, fire him
Sergey Krivonos also said the political leadership failed to pivot the economy on a war footing to provide the military with munitions, drones, fuel, and to recruit and equip brigades
Read more
Two Russian Northern Fleet warships call at Venezuelan port
During the port call, the crews of the Russian ships will be given an opportunity to rest after the long-distance voyage and see local sights
Read more
Belarus not going to get involved into any hostilities — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian president, NATO doesn’t want the war in Ukraine to be ended, instead, it is seeking to drag Belarusians into it
Read more
'Rotten and lost': Russian diplomat says about OSCE
No European security system "has ever materialized in Europe," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Russian forces overwhelming Ukrainians in northern Volchansk, military leader says
"And, certainly, we are pushing forward every day while squeezing the enemy out of all their positions," Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
Read more
Putin may touch base with UN chief during SCO summit, Kremlin spokesman says
In response to a request from reporters, Dmitry Peskov explained the reasons behind the UN chief’s trip to the summit
Read more
Belarus to respond to Ukraine if it ventures provocations on border — Lukashenko
"We will spare no effort to prevent the slightest escalation," the Belarusian leader stressed
Read more
Russian forces destroy another US-made Abrams tank in Ukraine
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was destroyed in the Avdeyevka area with the use of a Msta-S self-propelled gun
Read more
Iran sees no obstacles to military-technical cooperation with Russia
Kamal Kharrazi also refuted repeated accusations of Iran selling drones to Russia, stressing that they were false
Read more
Putin, Aliyev discuss assembly of Russian vehicles in Azerbaijan
Growth of the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia in this year and in the last year demonstrates proactive interaction of economies of the two countries
Read more
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Read more
Beijing opposes hegemony, ready to promote multipolar world — Chinese leader
Xi Jinping said that Beijing is ready to promote equal multipolarity of the world
Read more
Russia Services PMI Business Activity index declines to 47.6 points in June — research
The corresponding seasonally adjusted index was at its lowest level since January 2023, the study noted
Read more
Russian oil industry will be independent of foreign equipment by 2027 — Gazprom Neft CEO
According to Alexander Dyukov, digital technologies are also important for the industry, which can significantly increase the efficiency of working with both hard-to-recover reserves and traditional reserves
Read more
Ukrainian commander-in-chief describes situation in Pokrovsk area as difficult
According to Alexander Syrsky, troops in this area need more munitions and weapons
Read more
Belarusian volunteer corps was involved in recent attack on Belgorod Region — Lukashenko
There are fewer than one hundred people, true, but a corps nonetheless, said Belarusian President
Read more
World Bank recognizes Russia as high income country
It follows from the document that the gross national income per capita in Russia is $14,250
Read more
Loss of five Su-27s unaffordable for Ukrainian forces — Forbes
According to the business magazine, the attack may have inflicted one of the costliest losses on the Ukrainians since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Putin extols longstanding bonds with Belarus in Independence Day message
The Russian leader expressed confidence that boosting constructive bilateral cooperation across the board and strengthening the Union State between the two countries would fully meet their interests
Read more
No contact with US after UAVs getting dangerously close to Russian aircraft — Ryabkov
The dangerous maneuvers were performed precisely by American UAVs, the Russian deputy foreign minister stressed
Read more
Russian official highlights growing threat coming from Ukraine's jet-powered drones
According to Andrey Tabekin, experts are currently working on ways to jam such drones
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Putin sits down with Mongolian leader to open string of bilateral meetings in Astana
The Russian leader is scheduled to hold talks with the heads of at least six countries, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Turkey and Pakistan
Read more
Ukrainian military thrown from left bank in Kherson Region, fighting underway on islands
The fighting has moved to the islands, with the Russian army having ramped up activities
Read more
Lukashenko sounds alarm on Ukrainian troop movements near Belarusian border
Earlier, Minsk reported Ukrainian troops amassing on the border with Belarus. General Chief-of-Staff Pavel Muraveiko noted the active movement of Ukrainian forces, periodic drone flights across the border and the activization of reconnaissance of Belarusian territory
Read more
Biden’s team thwarts calls for his replacement after debate failure — Washington Post
According to the report, Biden’s campaign made private calls to campaign donors and Democratic lawmakers
Read more
Ukraine turns down Hungarian PM’s ceasefire proposal
According to the statement, Ukraine’s position is that the crisis settlement could be reached through the Kiev-initiated peace summits
Read more
Russia’s top brass declassifies documents on Soviet Army’s 1944 Operation Bagration
The documents published can be accessed on the ministry’s website in its new multimedia section
Read more
Press review: Kiev puts out negotiation feelers and Moscow to put OSCE membership on ice
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 2nd
Read more
Explosions rock Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
Earlier, air raid sirens went off in the Kiev-controlled part of the Kherson Region
Read more
German troops kept destroying Minsk while preparing for defense, WWII archives reveal
On March 8, 1944, Hitler assigned the status of a stronghold to Minsk and issued orders to create long-term fire emplacements in the city. For their construction, the Nazis decided to use building materials from nearby buildings and for this purpose began to blow them up, it said
Read more
Press review: Orban heads to Kiev to make bid for peace and what's behind Turkey protests
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 3rd
Read more
Kremlin spokesman unaware of satellite tampering allegations
"We need to find out whether this is the competence of any UN structures," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian senior diplomat notes West’s responsibility for escalation in Ukraine — statement
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko also discussed the settlement in Kosovo during negotiations with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric
Read more
Russian, UK diplomats discussed Eurasian common security issues — Russian envoy
"One of them is the settlement with Ukraine," Andrey Kelin said
Read more
BRICS goals in line with Thailand’s foreign political line — ex-ambassador to Russia
"Thailand has always supported the interests of developing countries at multisided forums," Thanatip Upatising pointed out
Read more
Putin praises development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan
The Russian president also touched upon joint infrastructure projects of Moscow and Baku, noting that the North-South international transport corridor comes as the priority
Read more
Russian troops destroy first Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Southern Battlegroup inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Lavrov, Szijjarto say Kiev must ensure rights of all ethnic minorities — Foreign Ministry
The ministry noted that the sides praised the achieved level of the Russian-Hungarian political dialogue
Read more
Serbian president lauds robust relations with Russia
On Monday, the Russian deputy foreign minister held talks with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, and Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin
Read more
Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker handed over to customer
She will operate in the Pacific fleet, the United Shipbuilding Corporation said
Read more
Russia vows response to NATO's military buildup near its borders — Foreign Ministry
Russia is taking all necessary action, including military-technical, to counter aggressive decisions by Finland and its NATO allies, Andrey Nastasyin said
Read more
Former US President Trump can 'hardly' resolve Ukrainian conflict within 24 hours
Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin noted that Russia was "not going to stop with its offensive actions" even if negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine were launched
Read more
Trump’s sentencing under paper falsifying case postponed to September 18
Judge Juan Merchan postponed the sentencing date from July 11 for over two months and satisfied Trump’s lawyers’ request to file an application to cancel the guilty verdict
Read more
Roscosmos chief approves schedule of creating Russian orbital station through 2033
Russia is set to launch the future orbital outpost’s first research and energy module in 2027, the space corporation said
Read more
By inviting Baku, Yerevan to NATO summit West wants to break their cooperation with Russia
Moreover, Andrey Nastasin noted that Moscow sees how aggressively NATO seeks to promote its approaches to regional issues
Read more
Xi arrives in Astana to attend SCO summit
Xi Jinping is making state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan during this international trip, which will last until July 6
Read more
Russian air defense downs at least 3 HIMARS missiles over Donetsk
According to the DPR mission, serious damage was also inflicted to the building and equipment of the primary medical aid laboratory
Read more
Russia, Turkey actively working on crucial areas of international policy — Putin
The Russian leader noted that Russia and Turkey work both within international organizations and associations
Read more
First nuke drills showcase Union State’s defense power — Belarusian leader
According to Alexander Lukashenko, the military parade in the Belarusian capital of Minsk highlights "the strength of allied strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia"
Read more
Iran ready to strike Israel again once 'conditions are ripe' — senior IRGC commander
According to Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Tehran "is sad to see that [Israel] has been committing crimes in Palestine for nearly nine months with the support of the US and its European allies"
Read more
China’s Xi arrives at Kazakh leader’s residence for talks with Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping held a friendly meeting at a dinner on July 2
Read more
Pentagon considers use of US weapons against Crimea admissible
Don't have any specifics to provide on that front, other than to say you know our policy as it relates to the use of long-range weapons into Russia has not changed, said Pentagon Spokesman
Read more
Russian president submits protocol on e-commerce in EAEU for State Duma’s ratification
It stipulates registering goods acquired within foreign electronic commerce as a separate category of goods with determination of peculiarities of its regulation
Read more
Ukraine deploys more troops to Karlovka in DPR to hold defenses — security official
It is reported that Ukraine has sustained heavy losses in terms of personnel and equipment as Karlovka is under fire control from several directions
Read more
No expectations from Hungarian PM’s visit to Kiev, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed, however, that "Orban is well known as a politician who knows how to defend his country’s interests in quite a tough manner"
Read more
Russia develops single-use combat drone to intercept enemy UAVs
It is noted that before destroying an enemy UAV, the Vogan must get a corresponding command from an operator who makes a decision based on the image from the drone’s video camera
Read more
Ukrainian military bringing reserves to Kharkov area amid heavy losses — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, the Ukrainian military will be amassing forces and capabilities at its alternate positions in the Kharkov frontline area
Read more
Russian troops create ZVeraBoi counter-drone buggy in Ukraine operation
The vehicle’s front part features a turret with two mounted PKT machine-guns and an improvised six-barrel muzzle-loading shotgun placed between them
Read more
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
Read more
US set to announce $2.3 bln arms package for Ukraine — media
The new arms package will reportedly include anti-tank weapons, as well as interceptor missiles for air defense systems
Read more
Putin arrives in Astana a day ahead of SCO summit to hold bilateral meetings
According to Yury Ushakov, Moscow considers the summit in Astana as an "opportunity to organize bilateral contacts with the county leaders who will attend it"
Read more
Somalia appreciates Moscow’s contribution to food security — Russian envoy
According to Mikhail Golovanov, in February 2024, the Russian embassy received a letter from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, addressed to the Russian president
Read more
Lukashenko gives vote of confidence to military on country’s Independence Day
The Belarusian leader explained that today’s parade was in recognition of the professionalism and dedication on the part of soldiers, border guards and special service officers
Read more
Russia 'will never forget' Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible
The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident
Read more
Federation Council unanimously votes to suspend Russia’s participation in OSCE PA
"During the suspension period, any actions to amend the rules of procedure of the assembly with the aim of prejudicing the Russian delegation will be considered legally null and void," the document states
Read more
Ukraine losing whole battalions every day in special-op zone — DPR adviser
Igor Kimakovsky noted that currently Russian forces are registering tactical success practically everywhere in the DPR
Read more
New security architecture in Eurasia to exclude external military presence — Russia’s MFA
Maria Zakharova recalled that the initiative to create a new continent-wide security architecture in the Eurasian space had been put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Kiev wants no compromises with Russia
Andrey Yermak also noted that Ukraine will try to convince the new US administration to continue supporting the Kiev regime
Read more