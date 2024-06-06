New world order possible only with powerful trigger — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. A serious reset of the world order is possible only with a powerful trigger, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

"My personal opinion is that a serious reset of the world order, economic, social, political, will probably come only as a result of some or several cataclysms," he said at the "World Order Architecture. Inside from Russia" session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "I don't want to say words like war or world financial crisis, but it has to be a powerful trigger," the diplomat pointed out.

Pankin emphasized that over the past decade, Western countries have become more inclined to violate the rules of world order, and in fact there is a struggle for different types of new order and world order. He pointed out that it is impossible to imagine a situation in which the West would want to maintain its dominance in a narrower format. "They realize that politically they need to have the world, the majority of the world, on board," the deputy foreing minister underscored.

Pankin stressed that the West is forming universal rules, "deliberately throwing out of this universality Russia, China, and a number of other countries that do not agree or have not yet realized that this can be beneficial to them."

