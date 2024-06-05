Putin urges to prevent even threats of using nuclear weapons

ST. PETETRSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged not just to prevent a nuclear conflict, but also to refrain from threats of using nuclear weapons.

"This is a very serious topic. The United States is the only country that used nuclear weapons during World War Two. [The explosive yield of bombs used] in Hiroshima and Nagasaki was 20 kilotons. Our tactical nuclear weapons [have the explosive yield of] 70-75 kilotons," the Russian president said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS. "Let us all prevent not just the use of it, but also threats of using it.".