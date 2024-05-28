Poland to never leave Ukraine if its servicemen enter it — Putin

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. Poland has long had plans regarding Ukraine, its servicemen will never leave the country if they enter it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan.

"The Polish authorities say they are ready to send their contingents [to Ukraine]. We hear people speaking Polish [there], there are many mercenaries from Poland. If, let's say, some other European contingents enter Ukraine together with Polish troops, they will leave, but the Poles will not. It's logical," Putin said.

Commenting on the possible deployment of Western servicemen to Ukraine, the Russian leader said: "All these proposals to temporarily spell several Ukrainian units along the border, to liberate them in order to send them to the battlefield, to keep them near the border to ensure security - this is all nonsense. That's all."