Moscow, Tashkent note positive dynamics in mutual trade — statement

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan see positive dynamics in mutual trade and they believe that there is potential for a further increase in its volumes, according to a joint statement by presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The parties stated positive dynamics in mutual trade, existing potential for an increase in their volumes," according to the document published on the Kremlin’s website.

Moscow and Tashkent will address the creation of favorable conditions and removal of barriers in trade.

"For those purposes relevant ministries, agencies and organizations of the two countries have been tasked with taking comprehensive measures for full implementation of the plan of action to increase the volumes of mutual trade between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan," the statement reads.