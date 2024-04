MELITOPOL, April 23. /TASS/. Four women were killed as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on a car in the Zaporozhye Region, the local emergencies services said.

"On April 23, Ukrainian troops delivered a FPV drone strike on a car with four women near the settlement of Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. All the four died in the explosion," the spokesman said, adding that the car was targeted deliberately.