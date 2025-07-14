Israeli strikes on Iran kill 167 women, children — Red Crescent

TEHRAN, July 14. /TASS/. The number of women and children killed in Iran in Israeli strikes has climbed to 126 and 41, respectively, Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said.

"A total of 8,200 residential units were damaged, with 400 completely destroyed. Among the victims were 126 women and 41 children – all of them civilians," he said at a weekly briefing by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

According to Kolivand, five IRCS relief workers lost their lives during the attacks, and several ambulances and rescue helicopters were directly targeted. "These actions constitute a blatant violation of the four Geneva Conventions," he added.

Earlier, Iran’s officials reported 1,060 fatalities and over 5,000 of those injured in Israel’s attacks on Iran.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The truce took effect on June 24.