Trump announced deal with NATO on weapons supplies to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The United States and NATO have reached an agreement on supplies of US weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European countries, US President Donald Trump announced.

"We've made a deal today where we are going to be sending them weapons and they're going to be paying for them," he said at a meeting with visiting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"The United States will not be having any payment made. We're not buying it but we will manufacture it and they're going to be paying for it," Trump said.