SIMFEROPOL, July 14. /TASS/. Any additional delivery of US weapons to Ukraine will not save the Vladimir Zelensky-led Kiev regime from defeat, Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, from Crimea, opined to TASS.

Earlier, Axios reported that, later on Monday, US President Donald Trump intends to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine that will include sending offensive weapons to Kiev. Sources told the news portal that the plan will likely "include long-range missiles that could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow." However, the sources are unaware of any final decision regarding this.

"For a controversial Donald Trump, Ukraine remains just a tool for earning and putting pressure on Russia while resolving its geopolitical issues. The 47th US president still treats the neo-Nazi Zelensky, keen to curry favor with him, with disgust, as he did before, using his ambitions to press on with the implementation of the West’s criminal plan to holocaust the Ukrainian people for whom they don’t care," maintained Sheremet who sits on the parliamentary security committee. "And these supplies of self-discrediting US weapons and military hardware will not help Zelensky anyway, they will only delay the time of his unconditional surrender," the legislator said with confidence.

As soon as the Kiev regime is defeated, Zelensky’s Western allies will turn their back on Ukraine, the Russian MP predicted.