BRATISLAVA, July 14. /TASS/. The Slovak government will vote on the European Union’s 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions based on its own national interests, Slovak Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Richard Takac wrote on his page on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in Russia).

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala earlier addressed his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico with a request to stop blocking new anti-Russian sanctions.

"Slovakia will not act as a voting machine for Brussels just because the Czech prime minister wishes it," Takac stated. "Protecting our national interests is my priority, as it is for our entire government, and it takes precedence over politically motivated letters from Prague," he added.

Fico urged Fiala to respect the interests of Slovakia in a response letter. Bratislava continues insisting on receiving guarantees that it will further receive natural gas at reasonable prices and in the desired volume if the EU imposed the ban on energy imports from Russia.