Possible additional US aid to Ukraine will be insignificant, analyst says

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Additional arms supplies to Ukraine, which could be announced by US President Donald Trump, will be insignificant, according to Nikolay Novik, analyst at the Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy at the National Research University Higher School of Economics.

He was commenting after Axios reported that Trump plans to announce a plan on Monday to supply Ukraine with weapons, including offensive capabilities. According to the news website, the US president will make the announcement at a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House. Axios said it will mark a major shift in Trump's policy.

"Trump will announce minor military support for Ukraine. There is money for this in the fund for military aid to Kiev that was approved by Joe Biden and holds up to $4 billion. According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US allies have agreed to share American systems and ammunition with Kiev, and then buy what they need from the Americans. This arrangement fits perfectly into Trump's model of developing the country's defense sector while steering as far away from direct confrontation as possible. I think these will be the main things: missiles for HIMARS and MLRS, a small number of specialized IFVs, ammunition, medicines and ammunition," Novik said.

According to the analyst, the rest will be supplied by the EU under special contracts, but these weapons could be supplied in very small quantities or not at all, as "things are not going very well in terms of restocking the inventory of 155-mm rounds, Javelin and Stinger systems and missiles for Patriot missile defense systems."

"Also, it is worth mentioning the peculiarities of the contracts that are already in place for deliveries to Ukraine. They envision a multi-year cycle of building up reserves of weapons with subsequent transfer, but this will be happening over 5-10 years," Novik said.

Goal of additional supplies

According to the analyst, the additional supplies aim to maintain the situation on the battlefield at a point where neither Russia nor Ukraine can gain a significant advantage.

"The US might for many decades has been based on three main inviolable pillars, which Donald Trump continues to uphold and develop in his policy, which at first glance might seem chaotic and ill-conceived. First is the financial power of the dollar as the global dominant currency. Second, it is the strong American corporations of transnational scale that the 47th president is so eager to resuscitate. Third, it is the undeniable image of the US as a unipolar international hegemon and dominator," he said.

The analyst said Trump is already pursuing a comprehensive policy on all possible fronts, including an "insane tariff policy against the whole world," which hits the US economy most of all so far.

"These are also attempts to gain control over the Fed and replace the current chairman, Jerome Powell, by any means with the loyal Scott Bessent; the resolution of contemporary military conflicts by all available means, including unilateral declarations of their end: India-Pakistan, Congo-Rwanda, Israel-Iran; support for US military corporations and the policy of further militarization as part of the activities of the "Ministry of War," as Trump calls the Pentagon in his statements, with the country's defense budget increasing to $1.01 trillion in 2026," Novick said.