Kentucky church shooting kills two, governor says

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Two people were killed in a shooting incident at a Baptist church in the US state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said.

"I’m heartbroken to share the shooting in Lexington at Richmond Road Baptist Church has taken the lives of two people. Other injuries — including a Kentucky State Police trooper from the initial stop — are being treated at a nearby hospital. The shooter has also been killed," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper reported earlier that a gunman had shot at a police officer at Blue Grass Airport in Kentucky. After that, he headed to a Baptist church and attacked parishioners.