US to supply $10 billion worth of weapons for Ukraine under deal with NATO — Axios

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The US government presumes that as part of its new deal with NATO, partners will purchase weapons worth about $10 billion for Ukraine, the Axios portal wrote citing own sources.

"A source familiar with the plan tells Axios the US will sell around $10 billion in weapons to NATO allies in the first wave," the portal reported. "The supplies ultimately bound for Ukraine include missiles, air defense weaponry and artillery shells."

Two sources told the portal that as part of the deal, Kiev will be supplied with long-range missiles.

On July 13, US President Donald Trump said the United States has reached agreements with NATO to deliver US-made weapons to the Kiev government. The deliveries will be paid in full by European countries. Trump added that Washington will provide the Kiev government with additional weapons and equipment, including interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

CNN reported, citing own sources that apart from Patriot systems, the United States may also deliver short-range missiles and howitzer projectiles to NATO for subsequent transfer to Ukraine.