Trump calls Putin 'tough guy'

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he considered Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a "tough guy."

"I don't want to say he's an assassin, but he's a tough guy. It's been proven over the years," Trump said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"He's fooled a lot of people," the US president continued. "He fooled [42nd US President Bill] Clinton, [43rd US President George] Bush, [44th US President Barack] Obama, [46th US President Joe] Biden, he didn't fool me."

Speaking about discussing Ukrainian reconciliation with Putin, Trump said: "At a certain point, you know, ultimately, talk doesn't talk. It's got to be action. It's got to be results." "And I hope he does it," Trump added.