MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has arrived in Kiev, the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak, said.

"We are welcoming the US president’s special envoy Keith Kellogg in Ukraine," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kellogg announced he will arrive in Ukraine on a week-long visit on July 14 in an interview with a Ukrainian media outlet on Friday. He last traveled to Kiev in February.