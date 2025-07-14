MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s border control service mostly authorizes 20-to 50-year-long entry bans for those Ukrainian nationals who fail to pass security control at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, according to court papers seen by TASS.

As a rule, Ukrainians are banned entry to Russia for communication with the Ukrainian military or special services on their mobile devices, support for the Kiev regime, or public criticism of the Russian Federation and its special military operation. After relevant inspections, they are notified about being denied entry into Russia and deported to where they arrived from in Sheremetyevo, after which entry ban decisions are made.

One of the papers showed a female Ukrainian national failed to make it through airport security because of exposed likes to content posted by Ukrainian servicemen and her interest in pro-Ukrainian materials on social media. She was later banned entry to Russia for a period of 50 years.

In a separate case, a Ukrainian man also failed to pass security control due to his support for the Ukrainian army. In addition, he was critical of the special military operation and Russia’s actions, while contacts of employees with Ukrainian special services and law enforcement agencies were found on his telephone list. A 20-year entry ban to Russia was later imposed on him.

Since October 2023, Ukrainian citizens can only enter Russia through Sheremetyevo International Airport where they are subject to thorough inspections, including interviews and checks of their mobile devices. While most of them successfully make it through aviation security, the rest have sought to appeal against court decisions on an entry ban, saying that they have long been residing or have a residence permit in Russia or that they have a Russian spouse and own real estate in the country. Courts in Moscow have not satisfied a single petition filed by Ukrainian nationals yet.