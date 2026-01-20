Dmitriev conveys positions on Ukrainian settlement between Russia, US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev transmits information between Moscow and Washington on the issue of Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Kirill Dmitriev transmits information back and forth regarding the peace process in Ukraine," he told a briefing.

Asked about the topic of the upcoming meeting between Dmitriev and representatives of the American delegation in Davos, Peskov said: "You know that there is a core focus: trade, economic, and investment cooperation. You know that we are in favor of resuming those relations.".