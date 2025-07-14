Lavrov to finish Asia tour by taking part in SCO foreign ministers’ meeting

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in the Chinese city of Tianjin on July 14-15.

China is the last stop on the top Russian diplomat’s Asia tour. On July 10-11, Lavrov participated in Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur and after that, he made a three-day visit to North Korea.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the SCO ministerial meeting will be a crucial step in preparing an SCO summit set to be held in Tianjin between August 30 and September 1. The Russian foreign minister is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the event’s sidelines.

In anticipation of summit

Both Moscow and Beijing have repeatedly pointed out that bilateral relations are going through the best period in their history. This is largely thanks to the personal diplomacy of President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China who share a relationship of full mutual understanding. Lavrov said that given the difficult and constantly changing situation in the world, ongoing dialogue between the two countries was especially important.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced that Putin and Xi had agreed to hold full-scale bilateral talks on September 2, and on September 3, the two leaders will attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over militarist Japan.

Growing risks in Eurasia

The SCO is a unique platform for dialogue on security issues facing Eurasia, where a number of major threats have emerged recently. One of them stems from NATO’s desire to spread its influence and impose its terms on others on the continent. The top Russian diplomat discussed the issue at the ASEAN events and during his visit to North Korea. Lavrov is also expected to address it at the Tianjin meeting.

In addition, the meeting will also discuss the recent Israeli and US attacks on Iran, an SCO member. The Russian foreign minister is likely to share his conclusions with his colleagues.

SCO at the heart of Eurasia

In contrast to Western approaches, the SCO promotes a unifying agenda in Eurasia, which is in tune with the concept of Greater Eurasian Partnership that Putin put forward. The initiative stipulates as open and equal discussions of common security issues as possible and the establishment of close interaction between integration mechanisms.

In particular, the SCO actively cooperates with the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States. According to Zakahrova, ASEAN countries are also highly interested in communication with the organization.

On SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was founded in the Chinese city of Shanghai on June 15, 2001, by six states: Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Uzbekistan. Pakistan and India joined the group in 2017, and Iran was granted membership in 2023. A decision to grant membership to Belarus was made at the SCO summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana last year. China holds the SCO chairmanship in 2025.