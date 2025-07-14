Trump says US will send additional weapons to Ukraine, with EU paying for them

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that Washington will send additional weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, which the European Union will pay for.

"We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military. They're going to pay us 100% for them,". Trump pointed out, adding that the issue would be discussed at his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington on July 14.

When asked about the possible supplies of Patriot missiles, he said: "I haven't agreed on the number yet, but they're going to have some because they do need protection. But the European Union is paying for it. We're not paying anything for it, but we will send it. It will be business for us, and we will send them Patriots."

The Axios news website reported earlier that Trump had promised Zelensky to immediately send ten Patriot interceptors and help to find other means of supply.

The New York Times reported on July 2 that the US would suspend the supplies of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) rockets, Hellfire missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev. After that, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires in Kiev John Ginkel, while Vladimir Zelensky noted that Europe was unable to compensate for US supplies. On July 3, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington continued to provide Kiev with military assistance. However, he emphasized that the US requires weapons itself. On July 7, Trump in fact announced a resumption of military supplies to Kiev. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on July 10 that "aid to Ukraine continues along the schedule that Congress appropriated." According to him, "the overwhelming majority of military aid that the United States provides Ukraine has never been paused.".