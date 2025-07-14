Female agent of Ukraine nabbed in Crimea for plotting to blow up Russian officer’s car

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported apprehending a 24-year-old female citizen of Russia and Ukraine who was recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) to blow up the car of a Russian Defense Ministry officer ahead of Victory Day.

"The Federal Security Service thwarted a terrorist attack against a senior officer of the Russian Defense Ministry plotted by the SBU in the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said.

"On instructions from the SBU, a female citizen of Russia and Ukraine, born in 2000, was supposed to blow up a Russian officer in his personal car by using an explosive device, transferred to her, before Victory Day in May 2025," the FSB specified.

According to it, SBU employees who recruited the attacker and trained her to commit a crime have been identified. The suspected attacker has been detained, and components of a Western-made explosive device have been confiscated from her. Criminal charges of committing a terrorist act and high treason are pending against the detainee.