WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The United States may once again suspend military assistance to Ukraine amid its involvement in conflicts in other regions of the world, The American Conservative newspaper wrote.

"The latest dizzying rollercoaster ride on Ukraine aid misses a crucial point: a pause, however temporary, was always inevitable at some point. And because the US military and the US defense-industrial base are vastly overstretched and burdened with numerous flash-points in multiple regions simultaneously, it’s likely a similar situation will happen again," the publication argues.

The article notes that America's geopolitical overextension is a consequence of an outdated US foreign policy of "primacy." Maintaining US leadership worldwide demands continuous massive resource allocations across various fronts. However, The American Conservative emphasizes that this strategy is unsustainable in an emerging multipolar order, where major global players like Russia and China are prepared to challenge US influence to protect their national interests.

The publication highlights how Washington's erroneous assessment of global dynamics creates resource mismanagement. For instance, the Pentagon continues expanding its military presence in the Middle East despite declaring other regions, including Asia, as priorities. This approach increases allies’ dependence on the US since instead of delegating responsibilities, "America insists on taking the lead, disincentivizing the very burden-sharing Trump claims to care about." "Strategic planning has been sacrificed to short-term expediency and the pressure to react to events," the newspaper concludes.

The New York Times reported on July 2 that the US would suspend supplies of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) rockets, Hellfire missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev. After that, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires in Kiev John Ginkel, while Vladimir Zelensky noted that Europe was unable to compensate for US supplies. On July 3, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington continued to provide Kiev with military assistance. However, he emphasized that the US has its own weapons needs. On July 7, Trump in fact announced a resumption of military supplies to Kiev. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on July 10 that "aid to Ukraine continues along the schedule that Congress appropriated." According to him, "the overwhelming majority of military aid that the United States provides Ukraine has never been paused.".