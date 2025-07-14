Washington to push Ukraine toward peace deal with Russia — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The US administration intends to make sure the Kiev regime takes steps toward a peace deal with Russia, US President Donald Trump has said.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine does what they have to do," he said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House, meaning moves by Ukraine to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

"They may feel emboldened," Trump added, speaking about the Kiev regime’s potential actions in the event the agreements between the US and NATO on American weapon supplies funded by the EU come to pass. According to the US leader, under such circumstances, the Ukrainian side may decide against seeking a settlement. That said, Trump expressed confidence that in the end, Moscow and Kiev will do what is necessary and sign a peace deal.