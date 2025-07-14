TASS among first to test Russia’s Max digital platform channels

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s TASS news agency has become one of the first to join the trial launch of creating new channels on the basis of the domestic Max digital platform, the messaging service’s press office said.

According to the news agency’s Director General Andrey Kondrashov, TASS is actively developing and expanding its social network audience as one of the modern means of communication and information exchange. "We are happy to see a new modern and independent messaging service emerging in Russia," he said.

"We will be happy to help the platform gain nationwide presence," Kondrashov added.