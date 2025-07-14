Russian forces continue to advance in Krasnoarmeisk, Konstantinovka areas — DPR leader

DONETSK, July 14. /TASS/. Russian forces are closing in on the city of Krasnoarmeisk as they continue to advance in the Konstantinovka and Velikaya Novosyolka areas, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said.

"As for the Krasnoarmeisk area, our forces are closing in on the city; the enemy is trying to counterattack but still, our troops are steadily advancing. The same goes for the Konstantinovka area where some progress has been achieved near the settlement of Yablonovka," he specified in a video posted on Telegram.

Pushilin added that the liberation of the settlement of Zelenaya Dolina in the Krasny Liman area had provided Russian forces with more options for disrupting the Ukrainian army’s logistics. Urban fighting is underway in the city of Chasov Yar.

"We can see that our positions are improving in the Velikaya Novosyolka area and we also see progress in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," Pushilin concluded.