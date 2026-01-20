Kalashnikov to organize demonstration flights of its products in other countries

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern organizes demonstration flights of its products in a number of countries, the company reported om its Telegram channel.

"On the first day, dozens of participants and guests of the 7th international specialized Unmanned Systems Exhibition UMEX 2026, which is held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) from January 20 to 22, visited the Kalashnikov Concern’s exhibition area. <…> The company held a number of meetings and negotiations and reached an agreement on organizing demonstration flights in several countries," the statement says.

The arms manufacturer said that many exhibition visitors were primarily interested in the Skat-350M all-weather high-altitude reconnaissance drone and the KUB-2E and KUB-10E guided loitering munitions, which are integrated with it using the concern's proprietary software. The Goliath 2.0 and Karakurt 2.0 reconnaissance rotordrones also aroused much interest.

Kalashnikov Concern CEO and member of the Union of Russian Machine Engineers Alan Lushnikov said in an interview with TASS earlier that the arms manufacturer would present at the exhibition the KUB-2E and KUB-10E loitering munitions, which have been positively assessed by military personnel in the special military operation zone in Ukraine. He also noted that the Skat 350M reconnaissance drone, integrated with the KUB guided munitions, will be put on display, as well as the Karakurt and Goliath UAV systems.

The UMEX 2026 international exhibition of unmanned systems takes place in Abu-Dhabi from January 20 to 22. At the event, Russia’s Unmanned Systems Group has put on display the Supercam S350 UAV, which has proven itself in both civilian and military use. The company’s latest development, the Supercam S180 high-speed reconnaissance drone, is also on display, as well as the Supercam X4 dual-purpose quadcopter.