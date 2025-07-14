US to deliver large amounts of weapons to Kiev, Europe to pay for it — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The United States will provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs, and Europe will foot the bill, US President Donald Trump said.

"We're going to supply weapons to NATO at a large amount. They're going to deliver the weapons, and they're going to pay for 100% of the weapons," Trump said during an event at the White House.

"Anyway, so we're going to be doing that with NATO, and it's fully approved, fully done, and we'll send them a lot of weapons of all kinds, and they're going to deliver those weapons immediately to the site, <…> and they're going to pay for 100% of them," Trump added.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that Moscow proceeds from the stance that the United States has never stopped its weapons supplies to Ukraine and will maintain this practice in the future.