Bitcoin’s price exceeds all-time high of $120,000 — Binance data

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Bitcoin's price has exceeded the all-time high of $120,000, Binance data shows.

As of 6:41 a.m. Moscow time (3:41 a.m. GMT), bitcoin’s price reached the $120,000 level (+1,87%).

As of 6:45 a.m. Moscow time, the price passed the $121,000 mark, reaching $121,014.73 (+2,82%).

On July 9, bitcoin’s price hit another all-time high, rising to $111,999.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a cryptocurrency based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user participating in the system.

The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin’s popularity has peaked in recent years. Bitcoin emission is naturally limited, and most bitcoins have already been "mined".