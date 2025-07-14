Russia ready to hold next round of talks, Kiev clearly not in a hurry to do so — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hold another round of talks with Ukraine, but Ukraine is clearly not in a hurry to do so, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted.

"Kiev is clearly taking its time. We still await proposals concerning the timelines. The Russian side is willing to continue and hold a third round [of talks]," he said.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, and the delegations communicated in Russian. The sides exchanged documents showing their vision of various aspects of resolving the conflict. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, said that Moscow had submitted a two-part memorandum to Kiev. Russia and Ukraine also agreed to carry out an "all for all" exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 years.