MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock market has accelerated in its growth during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange amid recent statements of US President Donald Trump.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 2.73% to 2,714.16 points. The RTS Index added 2.09% to 1,090.07 points.

Trump said the United States and NATO reached an agreement on US weapons supplies to Ukraine at the expense of European countries.