WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. A new US sanction package of imposing 500% trade tariffs on Russia and its partners does not have sense, President Donald Trump said at the meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

"I mean, the 500 [%] is, you know, sort of meaningless after a while, because at a certain point it doesn't matter," Trump said.

"100 [%] is going to serve the same function," the US President added.