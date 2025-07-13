US senator believes Western weapons supply to Kiev to hit record soon

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina, on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) believes that the pace and volume of Western arms supplies to Ukraine may reach record levels soon, according to CBS.

The legislator was asked whether US President Donald Trump could use about $3.85 billion allocated by the former Joe Biden administration through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) mechanism, which allows the head of state to supply weapons to a foreign partner without congressional approval in case of an emergency by decree.

"I expect him to exercise the PDA authority," Graham said, adding these funds would not be enough.

"I expect in the coming days you will see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves. I expect in the coming days that there will be tariffs and sanctions available to President Trump he's never had before," Graham continued, describing possible restrictive measures as "a sledgehammer available to President Trump."

According to the senator, who is one of the authors of the bill on new sanctions against Russia, restrictions can be applied primarily to China, India and Brazil.

Earlier, CBS reported, citing sources, that for the first time since the beginning of his presidential term, Trump is considering allocating additional funds for military support to Ukraine. The broadcaster assumes that the president will use the $3.85 billion remaining from the previous administration at his disposal. Politico newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources, that Trump is considering providing Ukraine with a new package of American weapons and military equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars. On Thursday, Reuters news agency said the new arms supplies could stand at $300 million.

On July 2, the New York Times reported that the United States would suspend the supply of missiles for Patriot systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger MANPADS and some other weapons to Ukraine. Then the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called in John Ginkel, charge d'affaires of the United States in Kiev, and Vladimir Zelensky noted that Europe was not able to replace American supplies.

Trump said on July 3 that Washington continues to provide military assistance to Kiev. At the same time, he stressed that the United States itself needs weapons. On July 7, Trump actually announced the resumption of supplies of weapons and military equipment to Kiev.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on July 10 that arms supplies to Ukraine were continuing generally according to the schedule agreed upon between the administration and Congress. According to him, the overwhelming amounts of military assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine have never been put on pause at all.