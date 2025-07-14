US envoy Kellogg’s mediating efforts during Kiev visit important to Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia has no specific expectations for US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg’s visit to Kiev, however, it is important to Moscow that the politician continues the US’ mediating efforts on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Above all, these must be the expectations of Mr. Kellogg himself and his Ukrainian interlocutors," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question about the expectations of the US envoy’s visit to Ukraine.

"For us, it is very important that Mr. Kellogg, as the representative of President Trump’s team, continues mediating efforts within the framework of the Russian-Ukrainian settlement," Peskov emphasized.

Earlier, Kellogg arrived in Ukraine by train. The politician said that he planned to spend a week in the country. On July 9, Kellogg met with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome. Zelensky touched upon the delivery of weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine at the meeting. Washington has been sending conflicting signals about the volume and terms of arms supplies to the Kiev regime.