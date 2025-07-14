Europe determined to continue supporting military actions in Ukraine — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. Europe is determined to continue providing military assistance to the Kiev government if Moscow does not move towards a negotiated solution in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.

"I have to tell you, Europe has a lot of spirit for this war," he said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump said that at first he didn’t think that to be the case, but his views changed over the past few months.

"When I first got involved, I really didn't think they did, but they do, and I saw that a month ago [during the NATO summit in The Hague]," the US president said. "The level of esprit de corps, the spirit that they have is amazing. They really think it's a very, very important thing to do, or they wouldn't be doing."

He reiterated that Europe will pay in full for supplies of US weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. "They're paying for everything we're not paying anymore," Trump added.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that Moscow proceeds from the stance that the United States has never stopped its weapons supplies to Ukraine and will maintain this practice in the future.