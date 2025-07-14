Trump admits that US paused weapons supplies to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The paus in weapons supplies to Kiev was needed to evaluate the Pentagon’s reserves, US President Donald Trump said.

"I knew what Pete (Hegseth, the Pentagon chief - TASS) was doing was evaluation, because we knew this (a deal with NATO on weapons supplies to Kiev -TASS) was going to happen," he said at a meeting with visiting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. "We were pretty sure this was going to happen, so we did a little bit of a pause."

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow proceeds from the fact that US weapons supplies to Kiev have been and are continuing.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on July 2 that the United States would halt shipments of Patriot missiles, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and other weapons to Kiev. Following these reports, Ukraine’s foreign ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires in Kiev John Ginkel and Vladimir Zelensky noted that Europe is unable to replace US military supplies.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated on July 3 that Washington continues to assist Kiev militarily, but emphasized that the US must also prioritize its own defense needs. However, on July 7, Trump promised to send some additional, mostly defensive, weapons to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on July 10 that "aid to Ukraine continues along the schedule that Congress appropriated." According to him, "the overwhelming majority of military aid that the United States provides Ukraine has never been paused.".