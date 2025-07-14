Russian MP says Trump should get tough on Zelensky, not Russia, if he wants peace deal

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump needs to direct his treats at the Kiev regime if he really wants to end the conflict in Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

The US leader warned earlier that he would impose secondary sanctions on Russia and its trade partners if no deal on Ukraine is reached in about 50 days. Apart from that, Trump said that the US and NATO agreed that the alliance would buy US weapons, including Patriot systems, to supply them to Ukraine. Washington plans to supply 17 such systems.

"If Trump really wants progress in the Ukrainian settlement, he should shake his fist at the Zelensky regime rather than threaten Russia with secondary sanctions," said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

He recalled that the Russian side has repeatedly stated its readiness to end the conflict. "All of Moscow’s proposals are on the table. We are waiting for the Ukrainian side to agree on the date for the third round of the Istanbul-2 talks," he emphasized.