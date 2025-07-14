Trump wants to supply Kiev with arms promised by Biden at Europe’s expense — expert

BERLIN, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, by planning to supply weapons to the Kiev regime, is in a sense reverting to previous commitments by wanting to hand over arms to Ukraine originally pledged by his predecessor Joe Biden, but this time at Europe’s expense, renowned military expert Nico Lange said in an interview with the Bild newspaper.

"In the event of Trump’s new supplies, this is about American weapons, which must be paid for by Ukraine’s European partners. Currently Trump wants the Europeans, not the US taxpayers, to finance the deliveries promised by Biden," the expert noted. In his opinion, this way, the US leader seeks to pacify his conservative supporters who demand an end to Washington’s aid to the Kiev regime.

Lange believes that the new aid package will include Patriot missiles, M-Shorad air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, JASSM cruise missiles, as well as up to three Patriot systems, with two of them paid for by Germany and one - by Norway. According to the expert, the JASSM supplies "were prepared back during the Biden era, at some point in August-September 2024," so Trump "is pulling them out from layaway." "The fact that today we are again discussing ‘offensive’ and ‘defensive’ weapons is a clear step backward. Trump is starting from zero. And the entire discussion begins anew," the expert noted.

Earlier, Axios reported that later on Monday, Trump intends to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine that will include sending offensive weapons to Kiev. Sources told the news portal that the plan will likely "include long-range missiles that could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow." However, the sources are unaware of any final decision regarding this.

Previously, at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, the American leader told reporters that the US will send additional weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems funded by the European Union.