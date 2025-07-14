US weapons supplies to Ukraine won’t prevent Russian forces from reaching goals — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Supplies of long-range US weapons to Ukraine will not prevent Russia from accomplishing the goals of its special military operation, State Duma Defense Committee Chairman Andrey Kartapolov said.

"They already have fairly long-range capabilities. This does not prevent us from completing missions. And whatever the Americans give them, we will accomplish our goal," he told reporters.

According to the lawmaker, it is too early to speculate about supplies of long-range US weapons to Ukraine before America makes some concrete moves.

"Let’s see what they will give," he said.

On Sunday, Axios reported that Trump plans to announce a plan on Monday to supply Ukraine with weapons, including offensive capabilities. Sources told the news website that the US leader's plan could include sending long-range missiles that can reach targets deep inside Russia, including Moscow. The sources said it was unclear whether a final decision had been made on the matter.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington that the US would send Ukraine additional weapons, including missiles for Patriot systems, which would be paid for by the European Union.