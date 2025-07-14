Russian army engineers demine over 60,000 hectares of territory in Kursk border area

KURSK, July 14. /TASS/. Russian combat engineers have cleared over 60,000 hectares of territory in the borderline Kursk Region of mines, destroying about 600,000 munitions, acting Deputy Governor Vladimir Bazarov said at a regional government meeting on Monday.

"Over the past week, 2,940 hectares of land were demined, with a total demined territory equaling 60,900 hectares. In the past week, 17,555 explosive devices were found and defused. The total number of defused munitions has come to 600,000," he said.

By now, Russian specialists have cleared 45 populated areas of mines and continue work in another 15 settlements, he added.