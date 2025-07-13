Lavrov expresses gratitude to Kim for North Korea’s role in liberation of Kursk — MFA

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. At a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Russia’s sincere gratitude for Pyongyang’s assistance in the liberation of the Kursk Region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side expressed its sincere gratitude for Pyongyang’s consistent support in principle of the Russian special military operation, and the participation of fighters from the Korean People’s Army in ousting Ukrainian nationalists and foreign mercenaries from the Kursk Region," the ministry recounted.

Lavrov and Kim agreed that rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula were caused by the West increasing its military activity. According to the ministry, Russia’s top diplomat and the North Korean leader held a thorough exchange of opinions on the developments on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia. "The sides agreed that the rise in tensions in the subregion was caused by the United States and its allies increasing their military activity and conducting increasingly frequent military maneuvers involving nuclear weapons," the ministry noted.

As Lavrov and Kim discussed bilateral issues, they focused on practical areas of cooperation, emphasizing the implementation of agreements reached between the two countries’ leaders. The conversation was held in a warm atmosphere of comradeship, Russia’s MFA concluded.

Kim and Lavrov met in Wonsan on July 12.