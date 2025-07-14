Chief of Russia’s General Staff Gerasimov inspects Battlegroup Center — top brass

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov inspected the Battlegroup Center in the special military operation area and listened to commanders’ reports, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister Army General Valery Gerasimov inspected the fulfillment of combat objectives by military units of the Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup Center operating in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the special military operation area," the ministry said in a statement.

During his work at forward command posts of these military formations, Gerasimov listened to reports by their commanders, the commander of the Combined Arms Army and other military leaders of the Battlegroup Center on the current situation and the results of the fulfillment of combat missions in the area of responsibility, it said.

The Russian military chief highlighted the successes of the Battlegroup Center’s Combined Arms Army in liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ministry reported.

"Upon the conclusion of his work, the chief of the General Staff highlighted the successes of the Combined Arms Army in liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic, summed up interim results with the military command of the Battlegroup Center and assigned further objectives," the ministry said in a statement.