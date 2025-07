Russian forces close in to around 2.5 km of Dimitrov in Donbass region, expert says

LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. After Nikolayevka was liberated earlier on Sunday, Russian fighters have around 2.5 kilometers to go to reach the outskirts of Dimitrov (known as Mirnograd in Ukraine), Russian military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Despite the fact that Nikolayevka is situated in a low place, it is an important locality indeed. Its liberation has opened some operational space to us and a more or less safe route to Dimitrov. [Russian forces] have around 2.5 kilometers to go to reach Dimitrov from Nikolayevka," he said.