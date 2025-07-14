DONETSK, July 14. /TASS/. Scouts of Russia’s Battlegroup East captured foreign mercenaries in fighting for the settlement of Karla Marksa in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a scout with the callsign Husky told TASS.

"The group’s commander captured several troops, who turned out to be foreign mercenaries," he said.

According to the scout, the foreigners were stationed in a building that Russian forces seized in about five minutes.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Karla Marksa in the (DPR).