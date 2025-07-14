Gaza issue could be resolved ‘over next week,’ Trump says

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not rule out that the situation in the Gaza Strip could be resolved within the next week, as he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

"Gaza - we are talking, and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week. Let's see what happens," he pointed out in response to a question about Gaza ceasefire talks.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel resumed the Doha talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, which are aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement for Gaza and releasing the Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, advisor to the Qatari prime minister, announced on July 8 that the Qatari and Egyptian mediators were in consultations with Hamas and Israeli representatives on a framework for future talks. He noted that reaching agreements on a Gaza ceasefire would take time.