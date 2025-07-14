MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has cautioned that implementing NATO’s scenario on engaging Chisinau in a conflict with Russia will spell the "beginning of the end" for Moldova.

"As we see it, the implementation of such a scenario will be the beginning of the end for Moldova," the SVR said in a statement.

"[Moldovan] President Sandu has long been justly accused of consistently 'feeding' the country she leads to Romania which she is a citizen of. However, now it has become obvious that Sandu and her close circle intend to go much further, that is, to hand Moldova over to NATO so that they simply 'crush' it against Russia," the SVR believes. "Apparently, this aficionado of gay pride parades and Eurointegration wants to compete with Zelensky’s cannibalistic glory," the agency said in a statement.

Chisinau heavily relies on "material and organizational support" from NATO countries for the pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for the fall of 2025. Should President Maia Sandu’s party win, she promised NATO leaders to revoke Moldova’s neutral status, enshrined in the republic’s Constitution, the SVR concluded.