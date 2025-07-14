Trump mulls delivering JASSM long-range missiles to Kiev — magazine

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is considering supplying JASSM air-launched cruise missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces, the Military Watch Magazine reported citing an anonymous source.

According to the media outlet, "the missiles would equip the Ukrainian Air Force’s growing fleet of F-16 fighters, which although comprised of obsolete Cold War era variants, could serve as effective launch platforms for the missiles while flying deep behind friendly lines."

The JASSM is a weapon with a range of about 370 kilometers. The JASSM-ER modification has a range of 1,000 kilometers.

Earlier, Axios reported that, later on Monday, Trump intends to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine that will include sending offensive weapons to Kiev. Sources told the news portal that the plan will likely "include long-range missiles that could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow." However, the sources are unaware of any final decision regarding this.

Previously, at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, the American leader told reporters that the US will send additional weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems paid for by the European Union.