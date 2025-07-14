Russia-US dialogue may be more constructive than pressure campaign — economic envoy

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. A constructive dialogue between Russia and the United States may be more effective than a pressure campaign that is bound to fail, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev believes.

"And this dialogue will be continued, despite persistent efforts to disrupt it using all means. Misguided strategies of [former US President Joe] Biden have obviously proved a failure. His lies will not last forever - they must and will be turned around. This is a process in which the American side is beginning to recognize Russia’s legitimate interests," argued Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Equal dialogue, mutual respect, realism, and economic cooperation serve as pillars of global security and sustainable peace," he emphasized in a Telegram post.