China ready to bring SCO to new level together with Russia — Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. China is ready to work with Russia and other countries to ensure that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) reaches a new level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"We are ready, together with Russia and other member states to strengthen cooperation in all areas and bring the construction of the SCO to a new level," the Chinese Foreign Ministry website quoted Wang Yi as saying after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov earlier on Sunday.

Wang Yi noted that the SCO is an important platform for promoting comprehensive strategic cooperation, strengthening the principles of multilateralism, practical interaction and solidarity among the countries of the global south. He added that at the current stage, China is acting as the chairman of the organization on the principle of rotation.

According to Wang Yi, China, together with other member states of the association, will strive to determine the direction for the further development of the SCO. He said that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese people in the fight against the Japanese invaders.

The Chinese Foreign Minister pointed out the importance of China and Russia holding events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. He stressed that it is necessary to defend the correct historical interpretation of the events of that era.